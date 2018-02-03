Probe continues into blaze at Polmont Young Offenders Institution

The Scottish Prison Service has stressed there was “no evacuation” of Polmont Young Offenders Institution after a mystery blaze last night - and investigations are ongoing.

Nobody was injured in the emergency.

A spokeswoman told the Falkirk Herald the fire, which began around 6pm, was restricted to one section of the Institution’s Iona wing.

She said: “Nobody was evacuated as such - the offenders in one section of Iona Hall were moved from the west of the Institution to the east.

“Only six cells within Iona Hall have been damaged, and we’re now assessing what would be needed to repair them,

“Fire crews have left the site, but it hasn’t yet been established what caused the fire, and investigations are continuing”.

It was originally reported that an electrical fault may have been to blame, but it’s been stressed no conclusion has been reached on how the blaze started.

The inmates moved from the damaged section have been redeployed to other shared cells, following risk assessment.