Praise for village flag flying

A village’s impressive turnout for a merchant navy memorial event has earned high praise from charity Seafarers UK.

This year’s Fly the Red Ensign for Merchant Navy Day campaign was a huge success, with the British Merchant Navy’s official flag flown at more than 650 locations ashore around the UK – including Bonnybridge, thanks to local Councillor Billy Buchanan and residents.

Carole Hunt, of Seafarers UK said: “On behalf of Seafarers UK, may I say how much we appreciate your support for this important initiative to raise public awareness of our island nation’s dependence on past, present and future Merchant Navy seafarers.”

For its effort the village received a special Certificate of Commemoration from the charity, has been helping people in the maritime community for over a century, providing vital support to seafarers in need and their families.

Next year’s Merchant Navy Day – September 3 – falls on a Monday and Seafarers UK hopes people will raise the Red Ensign once again.