Power restored in time for Christmas following Airth pylon smash

Scottish Power workers went into overdrive to help restore power to hundreds of homes after a Christmas Eve road crash plunged houses into darkness.

Residents in Airth were left without power and a Scottish Air Ambulance was called to the scene after a car left the A905 at Airth and struck an electricity pylon on Tuesday, December 24.

A 29-year-old man – the sole occupant of the silver Skoda car – was taken by ambulance, via road, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

The road near the scene of the incident – which happened just after 7am this morning – between Bowtrees Roundabout and the approach to Airth was closed by police for a number of hours.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: “Several hundred homes were temporarily without power following the accident, but engineers were able to restore power very quickly to all but a few properties. The rest were reconnected a few hours later after final repairs and checks were carried out.”

There was no news from Police Scotland on the cause of the road smash or update on the motorist’s condition at this time.