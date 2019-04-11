Popular Hip Replacement Disco to come to Falkirk

A new club night experience for older party revellers is coming to Falkirk next week.

The event, which will take place on Friday, April 19 at FTH Theatre, is hugely popular in Glasgow, having sold out at the Old Fruitmarket venue two years in a row.

Aimed at individuals “who feel too old to stay out late but too young to go to bed”, the event has been described by organisers as “where middle age and cutting edge collide”.

Popular party hits from throughout the decades will be played at the event and requests are welcomed by DJ and organiser, John Ross.

“Hip Replacement Discos are about having a good time, no matter what age you are, as long as you aren’t that young,” John explained.

“Anyone who goes says afterwards that it’s the best party they’ve been to. I’m really excited to be bringing the event to Falkirk and looking forward to meeting everyone on the night.”

For tickets contact 01324 506850 or book online at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org