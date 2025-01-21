Popular Falkirk gymnastics club singled out for national recognition

Falkirk School of Gymnastics founders – and married couple – Jean and Robert Callahan (Photo: Submitted)

A duo from Falkirk have earned national recognition for their efforts in growing gymnastics in the local area.

Falkirk School of Gymnastics founders – and married couple – Jean and Robert Callahan have been nominated for the Lifetime Contribution award at the British Gymnastics Awards, in recognition of their tireless work in ensuring gymnastics not only survived but thrived across the district.

And with both up for the individual award, the Callahans admitted their happiness at just being nominated.

"Thank so much for this nomination. It came as such a surprise but quite an honour, said Jean. “I have always worked in the background in our club and in Scottish Gymnastics events and I am just happy to see everyone enjoying gymnastics both at local and national competitions and displays.

"Next year will be the 40th anniversary of the opening of Falkirk School of Gymnastics and I look forward to organising this with our staff and volunteers."

Robert added: "I am of course delighted to have been nominated for this award and very happy that Jean has been nominated as well. We have been joined at the hip ever since we started coaching together way back in 1977. We formed Falkirk School of Gymnastics together in 1986 and still there 39 years later.”

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information.