Poppyscotland makes plea for Bonnybridge volunteer organiser

Poppyscotland needs a new volunteer organiser for the Bonnybridge area.

The armed forces charity needs someone with good organisational skills to coordinate its annual Scottish Poppy Appeal in the village,

Head of fundraising Gordon Michie said: “Last year, over £3000 was raised in the area, but, without your help, we will struggle to collect even a fraction of that amount and this will have a profoundly detrimental impact on our beneficiaries.”

If you’d like to volunteer or just find out more about the role, contact Sally McNaught, Deputy Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, on 0131 550 1559 or 07941 851 589, or e-mail at volunteer@poppyscotland.org.uk.