Polmont YOI inmates pay tribute to fallen heroes

It was as if First World War heroes smiled down on the hard work of Polmont Young Offenders Institution inmates who helped create a lasting memorial to them.

Following a shower which accompanied Monday’s Remembrance service for the new war memorial, a rainbow appeared in the skies above the Young Offenders Institution as prayers were read.

The troops would have admired the ingenuity of painter Danny Murphy who created poppies from recycled plastic bottles, the craftsmanship of Liam (21), Jordan (20) and Jonathan (22) who toiled with David Ralston on the brickwork, the dedication of James (21), Daniel (19), Deri (20) and Ben (21) – who all have relatives who served in the armed forces – and their delivery of the Ode of Remembrance and the talent of piper Joe (17) who played a haunting rendition of Flowers of the Forest.