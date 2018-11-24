Polmont summit boosts work hopes for local young

Forth Valley College Principal Ken Thomson this week told a packed local conference about the “life changing” effect a collaboration between business and education can have on young people.

More than 150 attendees joined Developing Young Workforce (DYW) Forth Valley at their first ever conference on Thursday.

Delegates heard about DYW’s success stories and future plans at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel event.

Called “Be Inspired”, the conference brought together businesses, local authorities, third sector organisations and educators in a bid to forge innovative partnerships to better prepare young people for the world of work.

Local firms were asked to consider how they could offer exciting, educational and effective employment opportunities for the area’s workers of tomorrow.

DYW Forth Valley partners The Robertson Group, Drummond Laurie and Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils led “Focus On” sessions with attendees.

These covered themes reckoned critical to both young workers and employers alike, such as Standing Out From The Crowd, Skills for Success, The Impact of Partnership, Improving Equalities and Being Inspired.

Jen Henderson, DYW Programme Manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see local business leaders from so many industries, and the third sector, meet up with representatives from local schools plus further education and training providers to create new partnerships and platforms from which to help further develop the young workforce across Forth Valley.

“Our inaugural conference has been such a success that we’re already working on ideas for next year.”

DYW Forth Valley chairwoman Margaret Mary Rafferty said: “We hope delegates will take away at least one key message from the ‘Focus On’ sessions and use it to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work.

“Judging by the number of pledge cards that have been filled in, we can see that those who attended have been galvanised and intend to commit to making a difference to our young people.

“The launch of our DYW Innovation Fund will help to support putting some of the pledges and innovative ideas into practice for Forth Valley’s young people.”

There’s more on DYW at dywforthvalley.com.