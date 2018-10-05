Polmont Quakers say ‘Give peace a chance’

War rages across many parts of the world - but one determined group of peace lovers are convinced their movement can make a difference.

More than 100 guests are expected to gather at 2pm in Helix Park tomorrow for the installation of a Peace Pole bearing the message ‘May peace prevail upon the earth’.

They aim to show there is still hope amid much darkness.

The people involved are members of Polmont Quakers, part of a worldwide movement which in years past has included such famous families as the Cadburys and Frys - and which is the inspiration behind the Joseph Roundtree Foundation.

That particular body was founded a century ago, when life for most working people was grim, and proved a pioneer of social housing.

These days it still works to inspire social change through research, policy and practice.

Tomorrow’s event comes exactly a week before a special “get to know us” event in Falkirk Trinity Church next Saturday (October 13, 10am to 2pm), when Polmont Quakers are staging a coffee morning to give the local community an opportunity to find out what it means to be a Quaker.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Quakerism is a way of life, rather than a dogma or creed.

“Quakers, or ‘Friends’ as they are known, sit quietly in a circle and if moved to speak may do so.

“There are no ordained ministers or priests.

“Quakers share a commitment to peace, equality, simplicity, truth and sustainability.

“Quakers are often to be found working for peace and justice and in conflict resolution.

“In a court of law a Quaker would affirm the truth rather than swear an oath, as they recognise only one standard of truth. “Quakers do not discriminate by sex, social class, or race.

“The Quaker way implies non-violence and most Quakers refuse to fight in war, and oppose all preparations for it”.

The group stresses that their Trinity Church event won’t involve any attempts to “convert” anyone - but promise delicious food, and all-age craft activities.

They’ll also be happy to talk about what it means to be a Quaker in Scotland today.