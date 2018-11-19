Polmont pensioner named community champ by Falkirk Rotary Club

A Polmont pensioner has achieved a hat-trick of awards in 2018 for his role as a community champion.

John Ormsby has overcome the odds despite sight and hearing difficulties to help others with similar conditions.

This week he picked up The Rotary Club of Falkirk Community Achievement Award after being nominated for his tireless volunteer work.

In recent months the 76-year-old has also received the Provost’s Award from Falkirk’s First Citizen and Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s national Passion in Action award.

The local award was for the time he devotes to volunteering in the district and the latter for the time and care he takes explaining how assistive equipment – such as amplified telephones – can improve everyday lives for those with hearing difficulties.

At the Rotary club presentation last Thursday in the Park Hotel, members heard how John has given over 4000 hours of his time to helping Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Action on Hearing Loss, the Seagull Trust, the Royal National Institute for the Blind and the Children’s Panel.

He also visits schools and youth groups to talk about sensory loss, something which he admits to initially struggling to deal with.

The widower, who said he was “surprised but delighted” by this latest award, received a trophy and £400 for a charity of his choice courtesy of sponsors Morton Pacitti Solicitors and The Falkirk Herald, which he is donating to the sensory centre.