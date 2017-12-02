Polmont man is the top apprentice

Software developer Jack Moran (25) from Polmont has been named Level 3 Apprentice of the Year at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

He works for multinational banking and financial services firm JP Morgan, and is with the company’s global technology division in Glasgow.

Delighted with his success, Jack said: “I’ve learned so much from my apprenticeship.

“It has been a life changer for me as it is the industry I want to be in. Getting the experience and education is the most valuable thing because learning on the job is what really matters.”

Jack completed his apprenticeship at New College Lanarkshire this year and recently started a Graduate Level apprenticeship at Glasgow Caledonian University.

Meanwhile former Bo’ness Academy pupil Rebecca Townsend (17) was a contender for the Foundation Apprentice of the Year title. She completed her two-year Foundation Apprenticeship earlier this year.