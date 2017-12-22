Polmont BB boy draws a winner

A member of 2nd Polmont Boys’ Brigade Junior Section is the winner of the BB Scotland Christmas design competition.

Moray was presented with his prizes by Niall Rolland, communications officer. He received an art set and digital camera for coming up with the winning design.

The youngster said said: “I was surprised when my name was read out. I got the idea from the BB jumper and the 100th birthday of the Junior Section. I think Christmas is important because it celebrates when Jesus was born.”

Moray’s design beat off competition from entries from 30 other BB companies across Scotland. Some of the entries, including Moray’s, are featured as part of the #myBBadvent social media Advent calendar.

John Sharp, director for The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland, said: “The judges were impressed with Moray’s use of the anchor, Juniors100 and Christmas tree in his design. It’s terrific to see the creativity and imagination of our members.”

Moray is pictured with of his fellow 2nd Polmont members and Nial Rolland,