Women find out about local politics from Falkirk councillors
Over 40 women gathered in Falkirk Trinity Church hall on February 2, all looking forward to exploring how they could take their first step into local politics.
The idea had been organised by Councillor Siobhan Paterson in partnership with Elect Her, and was the first-ever First Step to Stand event in Falkirk - billed as a milestone in inspiring more women to get involved locally in politics.
She was supported by other female councillors, past and present, as they all revealed their own experiences of political activism and serving as an elected member.
And thanks to its success, a further event is expected to take place in March, with details to be announced over the coming weeks.
Breakout sessions were held led by current councillors and those who had served previously.
These sessions encouraged the women to think about what truly mattered to them in their communities and the role local government plays in shaping services.
It was then over to Falkirk Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, and leader of the Labour Group at Falkirk Council, Councillor Anne Hannah, to take to the floor and speak openly about what drove them to stand for election.
The event wrapped up with a Q&A session, giving everyone in the room the chance to ask all the councillors about everything from collaboration across political parties to the realities of political life.
Ms Paterson was delighted with the turnout and the positivity energy that all the women brought to the room, thanking everyone for their attendance and interest.
She said: "It was amazing to stand in front of so many women and young people who all want to make a difference in their community. You are all truly inspirational and I hope coming along to the event is just the start of your journey, as we need more women like you in local politics."
For those interested in taking the next step to become a councillor, follow-up support and resources are available through Elect Her and from local political parties.