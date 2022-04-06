West Lothian Council taxpayers paying on average £651 less than in England

Research shows that the average Band D Council Tax bill in Scotland is £1347 compared to £1966 in England and £1777 in Wales . In West Lothian , the average band D property is £1,315 per year. This is £651 lower than a band D property in England and £462 less than a band D property in Wales.

Fiona Hyslop (SNP) said: “With such a stark difference in council tax bills between those in West Lothian and those in England and Wales, it is clear that the Scottish Government is doing everything it can, with limited powers and resources, to ensure that as much money as possible stays in the pockets of local families.”