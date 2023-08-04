Many older people are not claiming all the benefits they are entitled and are just “getting by” with their state pension, leaving millions of pounds of unclaimed Pension Credit.

The trial will be an opportunity to test whether targeting households already in receipt of housing benefit can be an effective way of reaching pensioners who may be eligible for pension credit.

Pension Credit is a social security entitlement which provides pensioners on a low income with extra money and other helpful support. It can top up their weekly income to £201.05 if they are single, and £306.85 if they are making a joint claim with a partner.

Martyn is encouraging West Lothian constituents to look out for the DWP letter.

Claiming Pension Credit also entitles people to additional support with council tax bills, housing, energy costs, and grants them a free TV licence if they are over the age of 75.

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is urging older constituents who are in receipt of housing benefit to look out for a letter.

He said: “Ideally, the DWP would make the system for claiming as easy as possible but until the system for claiming pension credit becomes automated, I welcome any initiative to increase awareness of this gateway benefit.