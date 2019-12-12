Voters across Falkirk district heading to the polls

Voters go to the polls today (Thursday) to decide who will represent them in the Westminster parliament.

Although it is the first General Election in December since 1923, voters in the then Falkirk West constituency were at the polls the week before Christmas 2000.

The by-election, caused by the resignation of Dennis Canavan, saw the turnout halved from the previous ballot in 1997.

However, with record numbers of people ensuring that they are eligible to vote, it looks like there will be a higher percentage poll than almost two decades ago.

Of course, an election at this time of year could always be affected by weather and the political parties will be keeping their fingers crossed things stay calm, at least until all the votes have been cast.

Four candidates are contesting the Falkirk seat held at the last two elections by the SNP’s John McNally – Tom McLaughlin (Scottish Greens), John McNally (SNP), Lynn Munro (Scottish Conservatives) and Austin Reid (Scottish Lib Dems).

Votes will be counted at Grangemouth Sports Complex with the first ballot boxes expected shortly after the polls close at 10pm.

The result is expected around 2am.

In Linlithgow and East Falkirk there are seven candidates: Marc Bozza (Brexit Party), Martyn Day (SNP), Charles Kennedy (Scottish Conservatives), Gillian Mackay (Scottish Greens), Wendy Milne (Scottish Labour), Sally Pattle (Scottish Lib Dems) and Mark Tunnicliff (Veterans and People’s Party).