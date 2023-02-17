Filmed at Hardie’s former home, Lochnorris, and around Cumnock, the five-minute film is a tribute to the Scot's trade unionist and socialist who paved the way for the formation of the Scottish and UK Labour parties.

The video was published on Mr Leonard’s social media channels today to coincide with the opening of the Scottish Labour Party conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entitled A Leader Called Keir, the video explains that through Hardie’s experiences working in the coalfields of Lanarkshire and Ayrshire, and the shipyards of the Clyde, he “learned the need to unite the industrial and the political”.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has made his own tribute to Labour Party legend James Keir Hardie