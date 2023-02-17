News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Video: Falkirk area MSP pays personal tribute to a Labour Party legend

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard to the first Labour MP and Labour leader James Keir Hardie in his latest video.

By James Trimble
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:20am

Filmed at Hardie’s former home, Lochnorris, and around Cumnock, the five-minute film is a tribute to the Scot's trade unionist and socialist who paved the way for the formation of the Scottish and UK Labour parties.

The video was published on Mr Leonard’s social media channels today to coincide with the opening of the Scottish Labour Party conference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entitled A Leader Called Keir, the video explains that through Hardie’s experiences working in the coalfields of Lanarkshire and Ayrshire, and the shipyards of the Clyde, he “learned the need to unite the industrial and the political”.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has made his own tribute to Labour Party legend James Keir Hardie
Most Popular

Mr Leonard said: “He understood why the working class, through their trade unions, needed a political party. We defend that link today, not to look wistfully backwards, but because it endures as an essential, a practical way to represent our class in the same way the Tories represent theirs.”

Labour PartyCentral ScotlandMSPFalkirk