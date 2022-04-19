Two Linlithgow councillors to stand down ahead of council election

Provost Tom Kerr and Councillor David Tait (pictured) will stand down from their roles ahead of the council election.

Councillor Tom Kerr has served as Provost for 15 years – West Lothian’s longest ever serving Provost. He has also been chair of the West Lothian Planning Committee since 2010, and been on the West Lothian Leisure Board of Directors since 2017.

Provost Kerr said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of West Lothian. I have had the honour of meeting so many interesting and inspirational people throughout my time as Provost and it has been a wonderful experience for me.

"I am born and bred in West Lothian and I take great pride in having been able to represent the area for so long.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me in my role.

"I can’t believe it has been 15 years since I first put on the Provost Chain and I wish my successor, whoever that may be, all the very best of luck in carrying forward this hugely important Civic role for the people of West Lothian.”