Tributes to John McNally as Falkirk MP announces he will step down

Tributes have been paid to Falkirk MP John McNally since he announced his plans not to stand again for Westminster.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 07:03 BST

Commenting on the news that John McNally will not be seeking re-election Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Having served with John McNally as a colleague during his time on Falkirk Council, representing the community of Denny and Dunipace, I was delighted to see him first elected to Westminster in 2015, with the largest majority in Scotland, and having gone on to continue to hold the seat in subsequent elections with the people of Falkirk demonstrating their support for the SNP. He has put in a tremendous shift and during the most difficult of times.

“I thank him for his service and wish him well as he now looks to step back from front line politics and spend more time with his family, but know he will still be on the campaign trail as his resolve has never wavered on his commitment for Scotland to be independent.”

Former Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “Born and bred in his constituency, John had the people at heart throughout his political career, both as a Councillor and MP. It was an absolute pleasure to work with someone so committed to his constituents, from the days up to and after the Herbertshire by-election in 2005 to being Parliamentary colleagues, albeit in different Parliaments, liaising between Holyrood and Westminster.

Wife Sandra helps John McNally celebrate his June 2017 victory. Pic: Michael GillenWife Sandra helps John McNally celebrate his June 2017 victory. Pic: Michael Gillen
" There is much for John to be proud of, not least heading fracking off at the pass, and helping to deliver the Falkirk Growth Deal. His constituents will miss his down-to-earth, man of the people approach, and I wish him and Sandra a long and enjoyable retirement."

