Tributes paid to stabbed MP Sir David Amess

The Conservative backbencher had been at Westminster since 1983 and dedicated his parliamentary career to being a champion for the people of Essex.

He was stabbed to death while in his constituency surgery in the seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A vigil is held tonight for UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed as he met with constituents

Sir David was 69 and married with five children.

Paying his tribute, Falkirk MP John McNally revealed that he had been due to speak to Sir David this afternoon.

He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the terrible news about David Amess today.

“He was a well respected, well liked, decent human being. I was due to have an arranged phone call with him this afternoon and was shocked to find out about the attack on him.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children."