Tory Councillor Malcolm Nicol steps down as leader of Falkirk Conservatives

A Conservative councillor with three decades of service to the local authority has officially handed over leadership of his group.

Councillor Malcolm Nicol has spent the last 30 years representing his constituents in the Lower Braes at Falkirk Council and has been leader of the Conservative group within the council chambers for much of that time.

The Conservative group won a highly significant seven seats in the 2017 local elections and consequently has a bigger voice in the council than ever before.

After an election held at a group meeting last week, Councillor Nicol, who will still be serving Lower Braes, handed over the reins to Bo’ness and Blackness Councillor Lynn Munro – one of those seven Conservative representatives who won their seats two years ago.

“I am delighted to pass the baton onto Lynn Munro,” said Councillor Nicol. “Who I know will be a great leader and use wisely the position of holding the balance of power on the council, which the Conservative group now has.”

Councillor Munro said: “Malcolm has made a major contribution to the work of the council over many years and I’m pleased he is still going to be around to support and share his experience with the group in the future.”