Stay focused on the goal of independence in this challenging period - John McNally

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s new team ​bring a mix of youthfulness plus experience to their roles

I’m hopeful you all had a good Easter break and a rest, where possible. Now as we head further into Spring it’s time for renewed energy and positivity.

It’s heartening to see the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, addressing the daily difficulties faced by families, with his clear determination to improve the lives of the Scottish people.

His team has a desire for change, and they bring a mix of youthfulness plus experience to the roles.

Many congratulations to my colleague Michael Matheson who has been awarded the health cabinet secretary position. Michael is a good man and a real team player who always puts the needs of the public first. We’ll be hosting a jobs fayre together at Forth Valley College, Falkirk Campus, on Friday 28 April, where visitors will get the chance to meet a variety of different employers and educators advising on job vacancies and career pathways. It should be an informative and potentially life changing day for many.

Anything that can be done to offer hope amidst Tory austerity and the grind of the cost-of-living crisis must be pursued.

My office is still dealing with high amounts of individual caseloads and in a professional and supportive way offering advice to people suffering from everything from housing issues to litter dropping complaints, to refugees needing visas, plus those coping with energy costs and the numerous extra burdens put on constituents through no fault of their own. As well as practical help it is good for folk to feel they aren’t alone.

Some things in our area are offering a ray of hope – the huge investment by bus manufacturer ADL in Larbert is great news for the workers and the area. Plans are under way to expand its local head office and grounds into what it describes as a manufacturing point for the future. I recently visited the site with Stephen Flynn, SNP leader in the House of Commons.

The Larbert facility will focus on the production of a new zero-emission bus from August this year. A positive move forward for the environment as well as workers.

There is important work to do across Scotland this year. Public services and our NHS must be protected and funded properly. I have heard from small businesses in my constituency that badly need support. Childcare for hardworking family’s needs extended. Those on benefits have to be looked after as we face challenging financial times. Humza and his team will tackle the problems faced by our citizens head on while continuing the drive for Independence. We have waited long enough for self-governance.