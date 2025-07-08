Stainbank MP backs Allandale residents in campaign for speed camera

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank has thrown his full support behind the Allandale Speeding Campaign, a community-led effort to tackle dangerous driving through the village and improve road safety for residents.

Mr Stainbank visited Allandale to meet with residents and hear first-hand about their concerns. He has since written to Police Scotland and Falkirk Council urging them to take immediate action, including seriously considering the installation of a permanent speed camera.

Mr Stainbank said: “I’ve heard loud and clear from Allandale residents—and I’ve seen for myself how risky this stretch of road can be.

“Speeding and overtaking through the village isn’t just a nuisance—it’s a real safety risk for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers. Whether it’s installing a speed camera or stepping up enforcement, something needs to change—before there’s a serious accident.”

The campaign has gathered the backing of over 100 local residents, who signed a petition calling for stronger enforcement of the 20mph speed limit and the introduction of average speed cameras. Many residents report feeling unsafe simply walking around the village or crossing the road.

Laura Graham, from the Allandale Speeding Campaign, said: “Speeding in Allandale has been a problem for a number of years. The implementation of the new 20mph speed limit has had no positive impact on combating the issue, and now residents have experienced overtaking and aggressive driving as a result.

“Over 100 residents have supported a local petition requesting Falkirk Council and Police Scotland take action to enforce the speed limit in Allandale. There’s strong support for average speed cameras and an increased police presence, but the vast majority of residents would oppose the implementation of speed bumps or chicanes.

“People should feel safe to walk around and cross the road in a 20mph zone—we don't feel that is an unreasonable ask.”

Mr Stainbank welcomed recent handheld speed checks by Police Scotland in the village but said more consistent and visible action is needed:

“It’s welcome that Police Scotland were recently in Allandale with handheld radar equipment—but one afternoon won’t cut it. What residents are asking for is reasonable: a safer village, better enforcement, and a serious response to a longstanding problem.”