Spitfire Memorial in Grangemouth to star in Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary celebrations

Grangemouth’s renowned Spitfire Memorial will have a starring role in the Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

The replica aircraft just off Bo’ness Road will be the focal point of the RAF 100 Baton Relay event from 1.15pm on Saturday, with a fly past scheduled for just after 3pm.

Group Captain Bob Kemp CBE will host the event, explaining the 100 year history of the RAF and the role Grangemouth played during the Battle Of Britain.

Representatives from the RAF, Air Cadets, the Air Cadet Pipe Band, Balaklava Pipes and Drums Band, singer Amy Hawthorn from Grangemouth High School and a whole host of other guests will be present on the day.

Back in 2013 Grangemouth Air Cadets unveiled their finished Spitfire Memorial and became part of the town’s history.

The ambitious project took them over five years to complete and the full-size Spitfire replica was the last piece of a tribute to the pilots who lost their lives in World War Two while serving with Grangemouth’s 58 Operational Training Unit.

The memorial garden, located near the site of the former airfield, also includes a wall with all the names of the fallen pilots and the names and photographs of the air cadets who helped to honour their memories.

Squadron leader McMorrow said the life-changing project not only transformed the section of land at Bo’ness Road, but also the cadets themselves, giving them a real sense of achievement and pride.

The RAF 100 Baton Relay began its journey at the Royal Courts of Justice on April 1 and, 100 days later, it will end on July 10 at the Horseguards Parade in London. During its journey the baton will be carried by volunteers – including serving RAF personnel, cadets and veterans – and visit 100 sites, including Grangemouth, in 100 days.

Visit www.raf.mod.uk for more details.

People are asked to arrive as early as possible to enjoy this once in a lifetime event.