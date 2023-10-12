Three senior politicians have endorsed a Denny councillor to be the next SNP candidate to fight for the Falkirk Westminster seat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voting opened at noon today for party members living in the constituency to make their choice for the Nationalist candidate for Falkirk at the next general.

It comes after sitting MP John McNally announced in the summer that he would not be seeking reselection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the veteran campaigner, who has been at Westminster since 2015, along with fellow MP Martyn Day, has voiced support for Councillor Paul Garner as the preferred candidate from the five seeking selection.

Councillor Paul Garner is endorsed by MPs John McNally and Martyn Day to be the next SNP candidate to fight the Falkirk UK Parliament seat. Pic: Contributed

Falkirk MSP and Scotland’s Health Minister, Michael Matheson, also threw his weight behind Mr Garner, who has represented Denny and Banknock since 2015.

In a joint statement Mr McNally, MP for Falkirk, and Mr Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said “After careful consideration of the current political situation, the issues raised by the SNP nominees over the past few weeks, and our own knowledge of the job as an MP and the local communities which we represent, we encourage local members to vote Paul Garner one, and then to vote Gary Bouse two.”

They added that “Falkirk needs an MP who is passionate about our people and our communities. Local members must select the person best able to win the constituency and advance our national interest of independence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mr Matheson posted on social media: “We have a number of excellent candidates seeking selection for Falkirk with all of their own strengths and we are lucky, as a party, to have all of this talent. I am backing Paul Garner as the SNP candidate for Falkirk.”

He added that he believed Mr Garner was the best man for the job with “leadership skills, local knowledge and commitment”.

Also seeking selection is Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst councillor Gary Bouse, along with SNP staffer Michael Sturrock.

Mental health campaigner and SNP policy convener Toni Giugliano is also hoping to get the nod, while just four days ago Qasim Hanif, a member of the SNP’s national executive and convener of the Scots Asians for Independence, said he was putting himself forward for Westminster selection.