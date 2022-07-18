SNP MSP Michelle Thomson wants to hear from Falkirk East communities on constituency tour

The SNP politician will start her street surgery tour in Whitecross next Tuesday, July 26 before visiting other areas around the district and finishing in Bo’ness Town Centre on Tuesday, August 30.

Ms Thomson said: “I am grateful to those who have been in touch since my election.

"It is clear that people are still facing significant challenge, and it is my duty to ensure that the voices of all constituents are heard."

Michelle Thomson, MSP for Falkirk East, will be touring communities in her constituency to hear local residents' views this summer. Pic: Lisa Ferguson.

Starting with her summer tour last year, and having responded to over 1000 enquiries since her election, Ms Thomson believes she is delivering on her key promise of being available to all constituents in all communities across the Falkirk East area.

She continued: "As well as the many individual meetings with constituents and various visits, I believe my office has delivered the highest level of service to all constituents who have got in touch with me.

“I am continuing to visit as many places as possible in this latest summer tour of Falkirk East.

"I hope to meet and speak to as many people as possible, and this is the chance for anyone who wants to raise any issues with me to do so personally.

"I look forward to visiting more communities and speaking to as many people as I can right across the constituency on my summer tour.”

The MSP’s touring schedule will see her visit Whitecross, Maddiston, Standburn, California and Slamannan on Tuesday, July 26.

On Friday, August 12 she will visit Laurieston, Westquarter, Polmont, Reddingmuirhead and Rumford, before visiting South Alloa, Airth, Skinflats, Carronshore, and Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, August 23.

Her final day of the tour will see her in Grangemouth and Bo’ness.