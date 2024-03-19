Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Party stalwarts joined Stephen Flynn MP and outgoing Falkirk MP John McNally, who will retire after nine years in the House of Commons, for the fundraiser for candidate Toni Giugliano.

Tributes were paid to Mr McNally for being Falkirk’s voice at Westminster and being a champion for local communities.

Other speakers on Saturday evening included John Nicolson MP, who will be contesting the newly formed Alloa and Grangemouth seat, Stewart McDonald MP, the SNP’s former defence spokesperson, singer-songwriter Iona Fyfe and local councillor Lorna Binnie, who also represented the Falkirk WASPI campaign.

Toni Giugliano's adoption event took place in Falkirk at the weekend with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and current Falkirk MP John McNally. Pic: Contributed

Stephen Flynn said: “I’ve known Toni for over ten years, he is extremely hard-working and dedicated and will be an excellent representative for the people of Falkirk. I’m looking forward to welcoming Toni to the Westminster group, so let’s make sure we elect him as Falkirk’s MP and kick the Tories out of government.”

Toni Giugliano said his party were ready to fight the general election whenever it's called.

He added: “Over the past few months I’ve prioritised meeting with local charities, local businesses and local campaign groups who are doing a power of work for our communities. If I’m your MP I’ll always put our communities first. Tory and Labour MPs meanwhile will always take their orders from their bosses at Westminster.

"It’s the SNP – both at Holyrood and Westminster – who are fighting back against Westminster’s failed Brexit and their cost of living crisis. Be it through the Scottish Child Payment which is estimated to lift 70,000 children out of absolute poverty in the coming year, scrapping peak train fares, tripling the fuel insecurity fund or keeping prescriptions and higher education free.