SNP hold on to both seats covering Falkirk district in GE 2019

It’s as you were in both Westminster constituencies covering Falkirk district.

The SNP supporters in Falkirk and Linlithgow & East Falkirk were celebrating in the early hours of this morning as their candidates – Johnny McNally and Martyn Day – were both returned for a third time.

Johnny McNally and his SNP supporters after the announcment he had been re-elected to represent Falkirk

In both constituencies the Conservatives took the runner up spot.

Labour were third in Linlithgow & East Falkirk, and, despite being suspended by the Labour Party, Safia Ali still polled over 6200 votes to take third in Falkirk.

She wasn’t present at the count centre in Grangemouth Sports Complex and throughout the day, anger had been growing amongst traditional Labour voters that she was till listed on the ballot paper as their candidate.

The announcement of her suspension on November 29 came two weeks after the deadline for candidates to stand and the printing of ballot papers had already taken place.

Mr McNally increased his majority by over 10,000 votes, while Mr Day’s was up by over 8000.

The result in Falkirk was:

Johnny McNally (SNP) - 29,351

Lynn Munro (Conservative) - 14,403

Safia Ali (Labour - suspended) - 6243

Austin Reid (Lib Dem) - 3990

Tom McLaughlin (Green) - 1885

The total number of votes cast was 56,089, with a turnout of 66.4 per cent. The electorate is 84,472.

The Linlithgow & East Falkirk result was:

Martyn Day (SNP) - 25,551

Charles Kennedy (Conservative) - 14,285

Wendy Milne (Labour) - 10,517

Sally Pattle (Lib Dem) - 4393

Marc Bozza (Brexit) - 1257

Gillian Mackay (Greens) - 1184

There were 57,880 votes cast, giving a 66.5 per cent turn out.