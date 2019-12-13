SNP hold Linlithgow and East Falkirk in GE 2019

The SNP’s Martyn Day has held Linlithgow and East Falkirk for a third time.

Mr Day, who first won the seat in 2015, secured a 11,266 majority over the Conservative’s Charles Kennedy.

Labour’s Wendy Milne was third, followed by Sally Pattle for the Lib Dems, Marc Bozza for the Brexit Party and finally the Greens’ Gillian Mackay.

Martyn Day (SNP) - 25,551

Charles Kennedy (Conservative) - 14,285

Wendy Milne (Labour) - 10,517

Sally Pattle (Lib Dem) - 4393

Marc Bozza (Brexit) - 1257

Gillian Mackay (Greens) - 1184

There were 57,880 votes cast, giving a 66.5 per cent turn out.