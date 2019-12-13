SNP hold Linlithgow and East Falkirk in GE 2019

The SNP’s Martyn Day has held Linlithgow and East Falkirk for a third time.
Mr Day, who first won the seat in 2015, secured a 11,266 majority over the Conservative’s Charles Kennedy.
Labour’s Wendy Milne was third, followed by Sally Pattle for the Lib Dems, Marc Bozza for the Brexit Party and finally the Greens’ Gillian Mackay.
Martyn Day (SNP) - 25,551
Charles Kennedy (Conservative) - 14,285
Wendy Milne (Labour) - 10,517
Sally Pattle (Lib Dem) - 4393
Marc Bozza (Brexit) - 1257
Gillian Mackay (Greens) - 1184
There were 57,880 votes cast, giving a 66.5 per cent turn out.