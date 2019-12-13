SNP hold Falkirk in GE 2019

The SNP’s Johnny McNally was returned to Westminster to represent Falkirk in a resounding victory.

The former Denny barber will enter his third term as an MP in the UK Parliament.

Johnny McNally with wife Sandra and daughter Kathleen

He first won the seat from Labour in 2015 and was returned again in 2017. He had previously contested but failed to gain the seat in 2010.

The Conservative’s Lynn Munro took second place, while Safia Ali, who appeared on the ballot paper as the Labour candidate but who was suspended two weeks beforfe the ballot was third.

The Lib Dems Austin Reid took four place, while the Green candidate, Tom McLaughlin, was fifth.

Johnny McNally (SNP) - 29,351

Lynn Munro (Conservative) - 14,403

Safia Ali (Labour - suspended) - 6243

Austin Reid (Lib Dem) - 3990

Tom McLaughlin (Green) - 1885

The total number of votes cast was 56,089, with a turnout of 66.4 per cent. The electorate is 84,472.