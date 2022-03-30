SNP drops depute group leader as candidate

Frank Anderson has accused the SNP of ageism

By Stuart Sommerville, LDR

Frank Anderson, West Lothian’s longest serving councillor has accused the SNP of deselecting him for being “too old.”

The 70-year-old East Livingston and East Calder councillor has vowed to stand as an independent after representing the party for more than 30 years in the ward.

The politician, who is currently depute SNP group leader in the council chambers, made his announcement on the day the party revealed the 17 candidates who will fight to win control of the council for the first time since 2012.

Councillor Anderson expects to be thrown out of the party.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that SNP officers in the largest branch in the ward told him that he was: “too old and they only wanted two candidates for this election, despite already having three of the four councillors in the ward.”

The councillor, who was first elected in 1988, said: “It was a big kick in the teeth having fought and retained the council seat for the last 34 years. I have always ensured that my constituents’ voice was always heard in the council and I know I have more to offer my constituents and, I thought, my party.

“Apparently not, according to the SNP. I am disappointed to see and experience that the party has left me and that the party I have often defended and believed was truly diverse, has ageism rearing its ugly head. I don’t accept the tag, ‘male, pale and stale’, possibly only one of those truly applies to me, and I am certainly not stale.”

Councillor Anderson, a keen cyclist, added: “I regard myself as fitter and more active than many other councillors. Age is only a number and is certainly not how I feel. They wanted candidates that would be here for the next 15 years, forgetting that it’s the voters who determine who is best placed to represent them at every election.”

Fellow ward councillor Carl John, who is older than Mr Anderson, has been reselected for the East Calder and East Livingston ward. Alongside him is Tom Ullathorne, first elected for the SNP winning the seat held by the late Dave King in the ward in August. Joining them on the ballot paper for the ward is Veronica Smith.

Ten of the 17 candidates chosen for the SNP are women, a point the party makes in its social media. They include hopefuls to return, Pauline Clark, Moira McKee Shemilt, Diane Calder and current group leader, Janet Campbell. Also reselected are Robert de Bold and Andrew Miller in Livingston North, Jim Dickson in Whitburn and Willie Boyle in Bathgate.

New faces are Pauline Orr for Linlithgow, Mary Dickson for Whitburn, Greg McCarra for Fauldhouse and the Breich Valley, Pauline Stafford for Bathgate and Lynda Kenna for Armadale and Blackridge.

Planning a political career as an independent, Councillor Anderson said: “I have lodged my papers and will be contesting this election and the voters can make their choice. The electorate can decide if they want their voice to continue to be heard in the council chambers after this May. They already know that they can rely on me to get their issues raised and that I will continue to fight for more resources, especially for Craigshill.”