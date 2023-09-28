Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Gary Bouse, who has represented Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst since 2017, hopes to get the nomination to run for the Nationalists at the next general election, expected some time next year.

Previously, Denny councillor Paul Garner revealed he would be putting himself forward for selection.

Following the announcement in the summer from John McNally that he would be standing down at the next general election, the Nationalists need to select a new candidate for the seat they have held since 2015.

Councillor Gary Bouse has announced he will stand to be the SNP candidate for the Falkirk parliament constituency. Pic: Contributed

At that time they snatched the seat from Labour with Mr McNally having the largest majority – 19,701 votes – of any Scottish MP, while his 34,831 votes were said to be largest polled by any SNP candidate in any election at that time.

Mr Bouse said: “It is my intention to seek the nomination as candidate to replace the gentleman I have got to know as John McNally MP. I have lived in the Falkirk area for 35 years, I was married at Falkirk registry office and my daughter was born at Falkirk Royal Infirmary.

"Additionally I have served Falkirk district as a senior councillor for over six years. I have over 35 years business experience and this, combined with my political experience, I believe that I can be a very grounded, but effective MP for the people of Falkirk.

“I have received significant support and encouragement to do as they say ‘throw my hat in the ring’ from people within the party both elected at all levels and unelected. Additionally I have had just as much support from the community I have been working with in my time as a councillor.

Michael Sturrock has announced he hopes to get the Falkirk nomination. Pic: Controbuted

“I hope to be seen as a very hard working elected representative that cares for the people of Falkirk and a person that the people feel they can trust to forward their interests at Westminster and importantly, right here in Falkirk.”

Announcing his selection hopes, Councillor Garner said: “I have been absolutely humbled and overwhelmed by the support I have received from local members, colleagues and a number of constituents, all encouraging me to put my name forward for selection as the party’s candidate to contest the seat at the next election.

“After some discussions and careful consideration with my wife, and with my family and friends, I have fully considered the privilege that my peers have given me, by encouraging me to pursue a more extensive level of service to my community, and therefore I have decided to put my name forward for nomination.”

The only other person to have publicly declared their intention to date to seek the Falkirk SNP candidacy is the independence campaigner and founder of the NoToYes campaign, Michael Sturrock.Currently, he is communications chief for Angus Robertson MSP, having been the campaign organiser for his successful 2021 Holyrood run that saw the former SNP Westminster leader and depute party leader elected to the Scottish Parliament and join the cabinet.Mr Sturrock said: “As an experienced campaigner for the SNP, organising the election campaign that took the seat of the former Tory leader, I am hugely motivated by the prospect of campaigning in Falkirk. As a constituency that has turned out time and time again for the party, here is where we can inspire our voters in Falkirk and across Scotland with a fresh message that those who are new to the Yes movement will be represented by the SNP.”