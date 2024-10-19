SNP appoints interim chief executive after resignation of Murray Foote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The SNP has appointed a former council boss as its interim chief executive following the resignation of Murray Foote.

Carol Beattie has taken up the post at what is described as “a crucial time” for the party.

She was chief executive of Stirling Council but stood down in May. Last week she was the SNP candidate at the Falkirk South council by-election, and was beaten by Labour’s Claire Aitken. Ms Beattie gained the most first preference votes – 1043, 29 more than Ms Aitken – but was pipped at the post in the seventh stage of voting.

She will hold the fort for the SNP while the recruitment process to appoint a successor to Mr Foote gets underway.

Carol Beattie is the new interim chief executive of the SNP (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She said: “It’s a huge honour to take up the position of interim chief executive of the SNP. I look forward to meeting the team at the earliest opportunity and working with colleagues whose efforts have delivered the success of the SNP to date. I intend to waste no time in getting on with the important job of strengthening the party’s headquarters functions and supporting the party as a formidable national organisation.”

The appointment was announced by Keith Brown MSP, Depute Leader of the party following a meeting of its National Executive Committee.

He said: “She brings considerable experience to the role and her appointment will continue the work, under John Swinney’s leadership, to ensure a professional, modern, dynamic election-winning organisation. I warmly welcome her to this role at a crucial time for our party. The SNP remains the dominant political force in Scotland - and Carol Beattie’s appointment will ensure we remain equipped for the tasks ahead.”

Mr Foote, a former newspaper editor stood down after 14 months in the post, stating he "could not make the necessary personal commitment" to leading a re-organisation of the party after a disappointing UK general election.

