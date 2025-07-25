Scottish Lib Dems put hopes in homelessness campaigner for Central Scotland seat
Made homeless at the age of 16, the party stated Paul McGarry was driven into politics by a desire to tackle the root causes of homelessness and support some of the poorest communities in his area.
For several years, he worked in youth projects across Scotland, including Falkirk, Lanark, Motherwell, East Kilbride and Hamilton.
Paul now works a senior business development manager at a national training provider, helping organisations across the UK improve health, safety and wellbeing.
As the Scottish Liberal Democrat spokesperson for housing and homelessness, he is a longstanding campaigner for new schools, new community centres and more affordable housing.
He said: “I got into politics to make a difference. Becoming homeless at 16 showed me how fragile the system can be, how easily people can fall through the cracks and how vital it is to have someone fighting your corner.
“Living in central Scotland, I see how much people are struggling. They feel like they’re stuck on a permanent waiting list, from NHS treatment to affordable housing.
“As a Liberal Democrat, I am committed to giving people the representation they deserve. That means fixing our broken health service, tackling the housing crisis, lifting up local economies and delivering the best education for our children.
“I don’t consider myself a typical politician. I’ve seen life’s challenges up close and personal, and that’s what motivates me as a parliamentary candidate. I want to change things for the better and get results for the people of Central Scotland and Lothians West.”
