Patrick Harvie , Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants' Rights, will be at the event in the Falkirk Stadium’s Brockville Lounge from 2pm to 5pm. He will be joined by speakers Dr Craig Dalzell, head of research at Commonweal, and John Hutchison, chair of Constitution for Scotland

There will be presentations on the vision that Scottish Greens have for an independent Scotland, an appraisal of how Scotland’s Green industries can contribute to future prosperity, the role of a central bank and Scottish currency and an examination of the important role that a written constitution will play in that future. There will also be an opportunity to have input into the discussions.