Scottish Greens: Patrick Harvie will be one of the speakers at event in Falkirk Stadium

One of the co-leaders of the Scottish Greens will speak at a meeting in Falkirk this Saturday.

By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 1:42pm

Patrick Harvie, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants' Rights, will be at the event in the Falkirk Stadium’s Brockville Lounge from 2pm to 5pm. He will be joined by speakers Dr Craig Dalzell, head of research at Commonweal, and John Hutchison, chair of Constitution for Scotland

Organisers said Scottish Green Party Members and friends are invited to a “grandstand view of what independence could look like in a Green Scotland”.

There will be presentations on the vision that Scottish Greens have for an independent Scotland, an appraisal of how Scotland’s Green industries can contribute to future prosperity, the role of a central bank and Scottish currency and an examination of the important role that a written constitution will play in that future. There will also be an opportunity to have input into the discussions.

For ticket information contact [email protected]

