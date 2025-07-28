Scottish Government looking at bus deal to save 400 jobs at Falkirk Alexander Dennis plants
Now First Minister John Swinney has asked the company to consider an extension to its consultation period while further work on the package is carried out.
The process was due to end this week but was initially extended until August 15 “to provide more time to explore all viable options”.
Around 400 jobs in Camelon and Larbert are at risk with the company’s proposal to move all manufacturing to its plant in Scarborough.
The government has declined to give more details on the deal it is working on as they remain commercially sensitive and “subject to further discussions and due diligence to assess viability”.
The First Minister said: “Scottish Ministers place the utmost importance on the presence of Alexander Dennis in Scotland and the retention of its highly skilled manufacturing workers.
“The Scottish Government has committed to exploring any and all viable options throughout the consultation period to allow the firm to retain its skilled employees and manufacturing and production facilities.
“While I cannot provide details due to commercial sensitivity at this time, I hope this update provides the workforce and local community with further assurance that the Scottish Government remains wholly committed to supporting the future of bus manufacturing in Scotland.
“We will undertake this work in tandem with every other short, medium and long-term opportunity we continue to explore in close collaboration with the company, Unite, GMB, Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the UK Government.”
It is understood that Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will meet with unions today (Monday) to update them on the proposal.
Alexander Dennis has been contacted for a comment.
