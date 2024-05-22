Rishi Sunak calls a July general election when many Scots will be on holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a general election will take place on July 4.

The announcement came after a day of mounting speculation in Westminster as Ministers cancelled foreign trips and speaking engagements to attend a cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street.

Shortly after 5pm, Mr Sunak emerged and said that, earlier today, he asked King Charles to dissolve Parliament on May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drenched by heavy rain, the prime minister said the question now for the nation is "who do you trust".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 as the date of the UK's next general election. Pic: Getty Images

It is the moment to decide Britain's future, he said, to decide whether you want to "build on the future you've made or risk going back to square one".

The election date is at the start of the Scottish school holidays, meaning many people will be away from home.

Scotland will also have new constituencies following a move to ensure that the numbers of people MPs represent is more even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Falkirk constituency will include Falkirk, Denny, Polmont and Slamannan.

Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir will be in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency along with Alva and Tillicoultry.

Bo’ness voters will be in the Bathgate and Linlithgow constituency.