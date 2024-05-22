Rishi Sunak calls a July general election when many Scots will be on holiday
The announcement came after a day of mounting speculation in Westminster as Ministers cancelled foreign trips and speaking engagements to attend a cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street.
Shortly after 5pm, Mr Sunak emerged and said that, earlier today, he asked King Charles to dissolve Parliament on May 30.
Drenched by heavy rain, the prime minister said the question now for the nation is "who do you trust".
It is the moment to decide Britain's future, he said, to decide whether you want to "build on the future you've made or risk going back to square one".
The election date is at the start of the Scottish school holidays, meaning many people will be away from home.
Scotland will also have new constituencies following a move to ensure that the numbers of people MPs represent is more even.
The new Falkirk constituency will include Falkirk, Denny, Polmont and Slamannan.
Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir will be in the new Alloa and Grangemouth constituency along with Alva and Tillicoultry.
Bo’ness voters will be in the Bathgate and Linlithgow constituency.
Falkirk MP John McNally has already announced he will be standing down when Parliament is dissolved after first being elected to Westminster in 2015 following being a Denny councillor.
