Mr Leonard was speaking on a day when teacher and civil service unions announced their members had voted in favour of strikes.

Along with Helen Welsh, Unite the Union convener at Falkirk Council, Mr Leonard was speaking at a well-attended meeting organised jointly by Falkirk Trades Union Council and the group Falkirk Against Austerity/The People’s Assembly in support of the Scottish Trade Union Council’s Scotland Demands Better campaign.

He said: “The EIS and PCS like the Posties of the CWU, the RMT, GMB and Unite members in hospitals, the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nurses, the FBU and the UCU all now have mandates for industrial action.

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard says workers don't want to go on strike but are being forced to

“Critics say these workers are greedy. But look at the postal workers. They were being offered two per cent when inflation is 11 per cent. These are people trying to feed their families.

“Others describe them as militants. Ambulance crews have not taken action in 30 years. The CWU has not gone on strike for over 50 years. Action by the Royal College of Nursing will be the first time they have gone on strike in their history.

“Workers do not want to go on strike. When they do, it is a last resort. When they do, it is not up to us to argue over whether they are right, it is our duty to get behind them and give them our full support. This is our class under attack. There is no place for neutrality.”

Mr Leonard listed key strategies needed including: fair funding for council services; investment in housing; investment in education; money for for leisure and cultural services; and support for jobs and economic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad