RAF marks its big 100 at Spitfire memorial

The Royal Air Force will mark its 100th anniversary in Grangemouth next month by bringing its UK RAF 100 Baton Relay to the town’s famous Spitfire Memorial.

Taking place from 2pm on Saturday, May 26 at the Bo’ness Road memorial, the event will include representatives from the RAF, Air Cadets, Grangemouth High School singers and, weather permitting, a fly past.

Former Grangemouth Air Cadets commanding officer squadron leader Tom McMorrow said: “We hope children and their families will take the time to appreciate the men and women of the RAF.

“This is going to be a very proud day for the RAF, 1333 (Spitfire) Squadron and all air training cadets.”