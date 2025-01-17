Polmont YOI custody deaths 'could have been avoided', damning inquiry report finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The deaths of two young people at Polmont Young Offenders Institution could have been avoided but for a "catalogue of failures" in the system, a sheriff has concluded.

Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, also known as William Lindsay, took their own lives in separate incidents at the YOI in 2018.

The Glasgow University student was found dead in her cell on June 4 while she was serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Mr Brown, who had been in care repeatedly, was found dead in his cell on October 7, three days after being admitted as there was no space in a children’s secure unit, having walked into a police station with a knife.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into their deaths was held at Falkirk Sheriff Court last year, led by Sheriff Simon Collins KC.

In his 400 page report, published this morning, he is critical of both the Scottish Prison Service (SPS)and NHS Forth Valley, saying that reasonable precautions could have been taken to avoid the deaths of both young people.

Sheriff Collins has made 25 recommendations, including for the prison service to make definite and practical steps to make cells safer and he has criticised the failure for this to happen in the years since Katie and William's deaths.

One of the main issues, he said, was the effectiveness of the Talk To Me (TTM) suicide prevention strategy, through which at-risk prisoners are subjected to increased observation and checks.

He said Katie had not been considered a “risk” when she was admitted to Polmont and so was not placed on TTM.

Sheriff Collins said there was a “systemic failure” by prison staff to complete concern forms that could have triggered the TTM process, pointing to a number of incidents recorded by prison staff that should have been red flags.

These included, he said, the fact Ms Allan was being bullied by other prisoners, distress caused by hair loss resulting from alopecia, her distress at being body searched by prison staff, and the failure of her appeal against her conviction.

William was placed on TTM on admission to Polmont only to be removed from it the next morning, despite presenting as a “very high risk” individual.

He was also not placed back on TTM when “further information” about his level of risk was provided to prison staff by a social worker later that day.

Sheriff Collins said: “Had Katie been put on TTM on the night of June 3-4, 2018, and had William not been removed from it prior to the night of October 6-7, 2018, there was a realistic possibility that their deaths might have been avoided.”

The sheriff also described as “defective” the systems for sharing information between the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) and other bodies, including courts and external agencies, about prisoner risk.

This meant, he said: “There was no single, readily accessible source of all the information relevant to Katie’s risk of suicide which was available to SPS staff in Polmont.”

He added the deaths could have been prevented if “reasonable precautions” had been taken around the safety of cells, including the carrying out of regular checks to identify potential risks.

The 25 recommendations include SPS and NHS Forth Valley reviewing their training and guidance on sharing information relating to young prisoners so prison officers and healthcare staff are aware of all relevant issues; NHS Forth Valley should implement a system to ensure that referrals made by the mental health team at Polmont are immediately reviewed by a mental health nurse and, where necessary, acted on without delay; NHS Forth Valley should provide further training to staff at Polmont on the importance of accurate record keeping; and all young people should be put on observation for a minimum of 72 hours following admission and should not be removed until a case conference has decided that.

An SPS spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay and we would like to take this opportunity to offer our sincere condolences and apologies for the failures identified in this report.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to support people and keep them safe during the most challenging and vulnerable periods of their lives.

“We are grateful to Sheriff Collins for his recommendations, which we will now carefully consider before responding further.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “My deepest sympathies and condolences are with the families of Katie Allan and William Lindsay, who have lost a child and sibling.

“I am deeply sorry about their deaths and that their families have had to wait so long for the conclusion of this process.

“I fully appreciate that this has been an arduous process and will have compounded the trauma and distress of the families.

“Deaths from suicide in custody are as tragic as they are preventable, and the deaths of these two young people should not have happened whilst they were in the care of the state.”

Solicitor General for Scotland, Ruth Charteris KC, said: “I would again wish to acknowledge the deep anguish that the deaths of Katie and William have brought to their families and appreciate that the wait for these proceedings has been too long.

“Since their deaths, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has introduced reforms designed to reduce the time it takes to investigate deaths, improve the quality of such investigations, and improve communication with bereaved families.

“As part of these reforms, a specialist custody deaths investigation team has been set up to focus on cases such as those of Katie and William.

“There is much more that can be done across the whole of the justice system to improve how deaths in custody are investigated, and the Crown is committed to contributing to that.”

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families of Katie Allan and William Brown and apologise for the failures relating to healthcare services highlighted in the report.

“A wide range of actions have been taken over the last six years to improve and strengthen prison health services and support. We continue to work in partnership with the Scottish Prison Service to ensure everything possible is done to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

“We have also addressed the healthcare related recommendations from the previous Expert Review on Mental Health Services for Young People at HMP YOI Polmont and will now consider the recommendations from this FAI to identify any actions or learning to further improve prison healthcare services.”