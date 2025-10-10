Political opinion: Sarwar support for colleges welcomed

Labour’s candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik, has welcomed the intervention of Labour Leader Anas Sarwar in the debate over the funding of Scottish colleges.

A recent Audit Scotland report confirmed a real-terms budget cut of 20% for Scotland’s colleges since 2021/22, with a further Scottish Funding Council report warning that some institutions are facing insolvency. Forth Valley College have recently announced the possible closure of their campus in Alloa, with an expected impact on the college’s work in Falkirk and the delivery of Project Willow.

At First Ministers Questions in the Scottish Parliament Sarwar highlighted the Audit Scotland report, questioning the SNP on their commitment to the college sector.

Local Labour candidate Paul Godzik said: “I am delighted that Anas Sarwar has taken this issue directly to the First Minister. There is no doubt that our college sector is in crisis and the impact for young people in Forth Valley could be severe

“Campuses are closing, jobs are under threat, and students are being let down. Action is urgently required to safeguard our local college.

“However, after 18 years the SNP look out of ideas. We need a new direction for our college sector, and a real commitment to put frontline services first.”

In the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: "The scathing Audit Scotland report laid bare the SNP’s failure to support our colleges and young people.

"The SNP often speak about tackling inequality but fail to deliver when it comes to educating our children. 60% of young Scots do not go to university, with working-class kids more likely to go to college.

"But our colleges are in crisis and that is directly on John Swinney: A failed former Education Secretary who - let’s not forget - shamefully downgraded the results of working-class kids during the pandemic.

"Livelihoods and futures de-railed by SNP incompetence. Colleges cut, courses scrapped, and futures denied.

"This snooty, elitist SNP government refuses to recognise the value of Scotland’s colleges."