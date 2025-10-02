Political opinion: Report confirms SNP college cuts of 20%

Paul Godzik and Cllr Siobhan Paterson, Labour's candidates for Falkirk

A new report by Audit Scotland has confirmed a real-terms budget cut of 20% for Scotland’s colleges since 2021/22.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report comes following the recent announcement by Forth Valley College, that it is considering the closure of its Alloa campus and a further report by the Scottish Funding Council which highlighted the stark financial future facing the college sector, with a warning that some institutions are facing insolvency.

The new Audit Scotland report findings highlight:

Colleges are unable to meet demand from students and employers for some courses and apprenticeship programmes – but student numbers are down by over 30,000 (12.4%).

Cost savings have mostly come from voluntary severance schemes – the college workforce shrank by 7.7% in 2023/24.

Paul Godzik, Labour candidate for Falkirk West

The CEO of Colleges Scotland has warned of the ‘acute damage’ being done to Scotland’s colleges given the SNP Scottish Government’s decision to cut funding by 20%, with Audit Scotland stating that the cuts have left colleges ‘unable to meet the student and employer demand’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik, has outlined his concern over the SNP budget decisions, stating: “Audit Scotland have confirmed what many within the college sector have known for some time, funding cuts by the SNP Scottish Government have taken our college sector to the brink. Campuses are closing, jobs are under threat, and students are being let down.

“Forth Valley college has a vital role to play to in delivering skills for our young people, supporting the local economy and facilitating the energy transition. The college must also be a significant partner in both Project Willow and the Green Freeport projects. However, funding decisions by the SNP are putting all of this at risk and robbing young people in Falkirk of opportunities. A new direction on college funding is urgently required.”