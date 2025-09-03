Political opinion: New figures show SNP taking Scotland backwards on housing

Paul Godzik, Labour's candidate for Falkirk West

Scottish Labour candidates for Falkirk have hit out at the SNP Scottish Government as official figures show that the number of new affordable homes completed in Scotland in have fallen over the last three years, between 2022 (23,486), 2023 (21,318), and 2024 (19,988).

The news comes despite the Scottish Parliament declaring a ‘housing emergency’.

The new statistics also show that there was a decline in the number of affordable homes started during that time; between 2022 (22,088), 2023 (16,849) and 2024 (15,749).

Commenting on the new figures Labour candidate for Falkirk West, Paul Godzik, said: “These statistics show that the SNP is failing to get a grip on the housing crisis. Despite having declared a housing emergency last year the SNP have allowed the supply of new homes to dwindle.

Paul Godzik and Siobhan Patterson, Labour's candidates in Falkirk

“Housing is an issue raised time and time again, there are too many people on waiting lists, not enough affordable houses being delivered, and a system overall that is close to breaking point. The SNP have been in Government in Scotland for nearly two decades in that time the housing problem locally has got worse, not better.

“We desperately need to tackle the housing emergency once and for all by reforming planning, boosting housebuilding and delivering fair funding for local government.”

Siobhan Patterson, Labour candidate for Falkirk East added: “The failure of the SNP Government on this issue is there for all to see. These new figures are stark. Not enough houses are being delivered nationally, and since the declaration of a ‘housing emergency’ the SNP have taken us backwards, not forward, on this issue.

“As a local Councillor housing is an issue raised with me week after week. There are simply too many local people across Falkirk waiting to access suitable affordable accommodation, homelessness is on the rise and overcrowding is rife. After 18 years of the SNP it is time for a new direction on housing.”