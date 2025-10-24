Political opinion: Jardine urges DEFRA to cut red tape for zoos
This follows months of stalled transfers of rare species such as red pandas, lemurs and amphibians, which the Zoo says are being held up by slow post-Brexit paperwork.
Jardine has written to DEFRA to press for a fast-track route for transfers between accredited zoological institutions, warning that without reform the UK could be excluded from global breeding networks.
Christine Jardine MP said: “Endless delays are threatening the existence of certain species. It is not good enough — DEFRA must act now.
“Without urgent action, we risk undoing years of conservation work and shutting the UK out of global breeding efforts.”