Political opinion: Concern over ADHD and autism ‘crisis’ warning

Local Labour candidates have again raised concern after the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland warned of a ‘system-wide crisis’ around ADHD and autism assessment, with the Vice-Chair of the College stating the situation is a ‘public health emergency’, leaving thousands ‘on waiting lists with their difficulties worsening’.

Labour’s Scottish Parliament candidates for Falkirk, Paul Godzik and Cllr Siobhan Paterson recently called on local people to present their experiences to a Scottish Parliament inquiry into the matter. Now a new research report from the Scottish Parliament has confirmed that waiting lists for neurodevelopmental conditions (NDCs) have soared to unprecedented levels with 65,000 people – including 42,000 children – currently waiting for an assessment.

Siobhan said: “This research confirms what many of us already knew, too many families here in Falkirk and across Scotland are being left in limbo, and not enough is being done to ensure they get the support they need. The stories we have heard from affected families are truly shocking, and as the Royal College of Psychiatrists have highlighted both locally and nationally there is a real crisis, which demands real action.”

Paul added: “The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland have suggested new national standards for ADHD and autism assessments, as part of a ‘10-point plan for change’. This would include dedicated funding to improve awareness and reduce stigma. This needs to be very seriously considered, with a solid commitment from the Scottish Government on how they will address this issue.

“The scale of this issue has been ignored for too long and far too many families locally are suffering. Urgent action is needed.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie MSP added: “We know that for too long, the SNP has been asleep at the wheel as a mental health crisis in our country has spiralled out of control.

“It means that Scots with neurodevelopmental conditions are being badly let down by this government, with SNP manifesto promises such as the Learning, Disability, Autism and Neurodiversity Bill stuck in the mud.

“Young people with neurodivergent conditions are also being removed from established pathways, such as through CAMHS, running the risk that too many will become lost in the system.”