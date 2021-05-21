Orchard Hotel seeks planning permission for beer garden

A planning application has been submitted. Picture: Getty Images

The town centre bar and restaurant is seeking temporary planning permission that will last for one year to cope with Covid restrictions.

This is for the formation of outdoor seating area/beer garden, including the erection of fencing and enclosures, decking and canopy (retrospective).

Over the past year, the Orchard has done extensive work to redesign its outdoor seating area.

This area – including part of the hotel’s car park – was extended under special legislation that was brought in to make it easier for businesses to get a licence for outdoor drinking areas while Covid regulations were in full force.

However, the extent of the work has meant that planning permission is also needed.

Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporting Service

