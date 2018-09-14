New Roughmute houses not on local plan

Three houses will be built near the Checkbar Roundabout despite concerns it is contrary to the local development plan.

The building application, for a site at Roughmute Transport Depot near to the local recycling centre, was brought before Falkirk Council’s planning committee last week which assessed if homes should be built on the vacant land on the outskirts of Bonnybrodge, Larbert and Denny. Provost William Buchanan said: “I asked for a full day to look at this application. “After a lengthy site visit I am happy to move to grant this application.” Before work can be carried out a contaminated land assessment, to determine the nature and extent of any contamination on the site, must be submitted and approved. Potential risks to health, property, the water environment and designated ecological sites should also be determined. The assessment will be carried out in due course.

Catherine Hunter

BBC Local Democracy Reporting Service