New Falkirk Council chief executive revealed

A new chief executive has been appointed for Falkirk Council.

Kenneth Lawrie will take up his new role from the start of August following the retirement of current Chief Executive Mary Pitcaithly OBE in June.

He is currently chief executive of Midlothian Council and joined local government in 1994.

Since then Mr Lawrie has held various positions at Dartford Borough Council and Scottish Borders Council, taking up the position at Midlothian in September 2009.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “Kenneth is the right choice to lead the massive transformation and investment programme which is taking place across the Council as we strive to make significant changes to improve and modernise the way we deliver our services.

“With a wealth of experience and a good track record he will know instinctively what needs to be done to make these changes and bring about efficiencies during a period of transformation and improvement.

“He has the right qualities needed in this high profile position of leadership, confidence and a total commitment to our local communities.

“Staff can be confident his vast experience and expertise in local government will ensure they will be well led in the future.

“All the candidates were of the highest quality but we believe Kenneth is the right person for the job and to take Falkirk Council forward in the coming years.”

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Lawrie said: “This is a great opportunity to take forward Falkirk Council and help to deliver great services to those who need them most in the future.

“The role will be demanding and with many challenges but I am confident that close working with elected members and staff will ensure we all have a part to play in making the area a better place to work, live and visit.

“It’s an exciting time to be Chief Executive and I want to show I can help to improve Falkirk Council as an organisation and look forward to the coming years in leading this work.”

The local authority’s current chief executive, Mrs Pitcaithly announced in January that she would retire from the role in June after 20 years in the position.

