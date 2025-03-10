Mystery over Falkirk councillor's supposed move to Reform UK

A councillor who was due to join Reform UK is staying tight-lipped about why her move has yet to be announced.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown was due to be one of three announced by the party’s depute leader Richard Tice when he visited Glasgow on Thursday.

However, he only named two – although struggled with their surnames – who are members of South Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire councils.

Ms Mackie-Brown currently sits as an independent councillor after resigning from the Conservatives in February last year.

Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown when she was first elected as a Conservative councillor in May 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen

She was elected to serve the Upper Braes in May 2022 having entered politics after leading the protest group, Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages, highlighting fuel poverty for people who were facing massive electricity bills in an area with no gas.

The councillor did not attend Thursday’s Falkirk Council budget meeting in person when it met in Grangemouth but took part online.

She did vote in favour of the 15.6 per cent increase in council tax which safeguarded some education services facing the axe.

Explaining to her constituents on Facebook why she had voted in favour, she was asked to clarify if she was joining Reform.

She stated: “I have no comment on this at present. When and if I have something to say, I will do so publicly as I always do, thanks.”

The councillor later added: “Regardless of whether I’m with a party or an independent, how hard I work and help and support my constituents and communities will never change. But I’m allowed to make my own decisions and choices which I will do, whether these are popular or unpopular.”

She also added that she has had “overwhelming support from people across Falkirk” but didn’t make it clear if this was since the potential move to Reform had been made public..

When she quite the Conservatives last year, she said it was “vital to be true to the promises and principles on which I stood at the last election”.

Reform UK currently has no Scottish leader.

At last year's general election, Reform took seven per cent of the vote share in Scotland despite very little campaigning north of the border.

Neither Ms Mackie-Brown nor Reform has responded to attempts to contact them.