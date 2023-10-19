MSP says there should be no cuts to staffing hours at Falkirk railway stations to maintain safety
Mr Leonard says the Scottish Government has not taken note of a report regarding women’s and girls’ views and experiences of personal safety when using public transport before making plans to cut staff.
The report’s recommendations include developing “more credible and accessible information and guidance for women and girls regarding what to do and who to
contact if they feel threatened or unsafe or if they are victim to incidents when using public transport” and exploring “the feasibility of increasing staff presence”.
Plans to reduce staff hours at 117 of the 143 stations in Scotland were sent to Scottish ministers 22 months ago and are awaiting a decision from transport minister Fiona Hyslop.
The proposals would mean weekly reductions of 32.5 hours – 31 per cent reduction – at Falkirk Grahamston and more than 23 hours – a 28 per cent reduction – at Polmont.
Mr Leonard said: “Given the cloud of uncertainty staff are working under and given the important role they play both in providing not only information, but also in
providing a level of security for passengers, can I request you rule out the proposed cuts at the earliest opportunity.
“The safety of women and girls on public transport ought to be a top-of-the-in tray priority but the Scottish government is sitting on its hands. Plans to cut staffing at our
train stations will make things worse, not better, and must be scrapped alongside a proper plan to improve safety across all public transport.”